Europe and Africa, through their respective institutions – the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU) – will meet again nearly two years later than initially planned. The EU will receive the AU on 17 and 18 February in Brussels for a sixth summit, the previous edition of which took place in Abidjan in November 2017.

In the meantime, the international context has changed considerably, particularly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which not only disrupted the European-African partnership’s diplomatic agenda, but also significantly changed its priorities.

Stalled momentum