In the 1990s, the South Korean government invested massively in broadband infrastructure; Samsung now rules the waves – the only company close to rivalling US firm Apple.

On the continent, different approaches have emerged in two growing tech powerhouses. In Nigeria, the central government holds its young tech-savvy entrepreneurs responsible for enabling the 2020 #EndSARS protests that culminated in the Lekki massacre. The central bank has banned commercial banks from participating in cryptocurrency transactions.

But the barriers to technology go beyond the latest government crackdown. A survey by Nigeria’s science and tech ministry showed that innovation within local companies was edged out by the other concerns they face daily.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

“In Nigeria, firms have to struggle to provide their own electricity, water, security, haulage,” researcher Abiodun Egbetokun told reporters.

Egypt, too, has had a difficult relationship with tech since it helped enable the Tahrir Square-birthed revolution of 2011. In recent years, however, the government has tried to grow the sector; it recently launched a fintech support fund worth £1bn ($64m) and licensed non-banking financial companies.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Disrupt Africa’s latest deep dive on the subject shows Egypt is the ‘fourth-largest startup ecosystem on the continent’. Egyptian start-ups raised $190m in 2020; in 2021, they had surpassed that figure by July.