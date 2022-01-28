How the seeds of South Africa’s growth will be planted, according to finance minister Godongwana

Greater integration of Africa’s markets represents a boon not only for South Africa’s economic development but also for that of the continent as a whole, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

“Trade is central to the economic growth of all of us,” according to Godongwana, who has been South Africa’s finance minister since August 2021.

He also chairs the governing African National Congress’s (ANC) economic transformation sub-committee. In addition, Godongwana is a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, the party’s highest decision-making structure between elective conferences.