AFCON Can Sadio Mané fire Senegal to the top?

AFCON Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list
The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.
By Alexis Billebault
Posted on Friday, 28 January 2022 16:49
Senegal's squad is slowly but surely making their way to the last four of the 2021 AFCON African Cup of Nations. They will first have to beat the surprisingly tough Equatorial Guinea in the quarter finals in Yaounde on Sunday 30 January.
Senegal are not the only quarter-finalists to have caused more yawns than thrills to those who follow the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations closely.
Egypt are at least as boring to watch, and Equatorial Guinea, the Lions of the Teranga’s next opponent, do not embody the idea of joyful, attacking football.
But the difference between Egypt and Senegal on the one hand and Equatorial Guinea on the other is huge: the first two are big names in African football
Senegal has players from the best European clubs among its internationals in Cameroon:
Edouard Mendy plays for Chelsea, Bouna Sarr for Bayern Munich, Kalidou Koulibaly for Napoli, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye for Paris-SG, Fodé Ballo-Touré for AC Milan and Pape Gueye and Bamba Dieng are based in Marseille.
Despite the squad strength, the Lions suffered in the first round, only squeaking through to the next round thanks to a last minute penalty by Sadio Mané against Zimbabwe (1-0).
The matches against Guinea (0-0) and Malawi (0-0) have prompted questions from Senegalese fans.
For example, Hassane Ndour, vice-champion of Africa in 2002 and quarter-finalist of the World Cup the same year. “We expect more in terms of quality of play, with the world-class players in the squad. The first round was difficult. The coach (Aliou Cisse) has been criticised for a few months now. But he has the results for him and that’s the main thing.
The victory over Cape Verde in the round of 16 (2-0), against an opponent who admittedly finished the game with nine against eleven, has mitigated the poor impression left in the first round.
It was a very good game,” he said, “but it was not perfect,” says Ndour.
“We couldn’t be satisfied with what we saw in the first round, despite qualifying,” said Ferdinand Coly, another member of the historic 2002 team. “I think the criticism stung the players and the technical staff. There was a reaction and Senegal showed something else. Here in Senegal, people expect something, obviously the title, even if they don’t dare to say it. They are waiting, but if the team eliminates Equatorial Guinea, this ambition will take a little more shape.”
Sadio Mané is obviously considered the strongest link in this selection, even if, as Coly reminds us, “he can’t do everything alone. The Liverpool attacking midfielder scored another goal against Cape Verde and his performance will determine how long the Lions of Teranga stay in Cameroon.
“He has shown that he is involved, that the team can count on him. The better Mané performs, the stronger Senegal will be. And with knockout matches, which Mané, but also the players who play in big European clubs are used to, this experience will help Senegal”, says Coly.
“The more Mané performs, the stronger Senegal will be, and with knockout matches, which Mané, but also players who play for big European clubs, are used to, this experience of high-level matches will be very important, starting on Sunday,” Ndour says.
Mané, who suffered a head injury in the match against Cape Verde, has returned to training, although there have been calls in England for him to be excused from the quarter-finals.
This should not be the case, as the player and the medical staff have given the all clear. If he qualifies, Senegal will face the winner of Burkina Faso-Tunisia in the semi-final on 2 February in Yaoundé.
Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).
Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.
As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”
Adama Traore of Mali, who now plays in Moldova, made his name during his long stay at TP Mazembe, from 2013 to 2018. The striker is also one of the big guns of his national team, which faces Mauritania on Sunday at the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations, held in Cameroon.
Cameroon's striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored both goals in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso (2-1), does not have the same aura as his illustrious predecessors Milla, Omam-Biyik, Mboma or Eto'o.
The national outcry at Ghana’s poor start, amplified by the 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday night, has become entangled with a sense that the Black Stars' most expensive player, Thomas Partey, is once again failing to make the expected impact.
Algeria will have to win against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday in Douala if they want to extend their run in Cameroon, where they finished last in the group with just one point after two matches. If not, it will imitate the 1992 team, eliminated in the first round, two years after winning the CAN...
Who will finance the maintenance of the stadiums once Cameroon's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over? Headed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful secretary-general of the presidency, the task force in charge of organising the African Cup of Nations has sent Paul Biya to begin a project for the management of sports infrastructures once the competition is over.
With Ghana, Algeria and Nigeria all out of the tournament, and Senegal having stuttered unconvincingly in the group phase, Côte D’Ivoire seemed to be the most balanced of the bigger teams initially tipped to succeed. Much of that has to do with the midfield mix offered by Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri and – the least experienced of the trio – Ibrahim Sangaré.
The round of 16 of the 2021 African Cup of Nations saw the favourites Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire fail to qualify, while Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal all qualified with difficulty. Gambia and Equatorial Guinea, for their part, eliminated Guinea and Mali.
