South Africa: Woolworths vies with stale consumers and bad buys

Aenergy’s Ricardo Machado, and the shadow of the Dos Santos family
Aenergy SA, the company created by Portuguese entrepreneur Ricardo Machado, is raising eyebrows and questions, especially with regards to its dealmaking in Ghana.
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Thursday, 12 September 2019 17:09
Woolworths’ ambitious plan of stitching together “a leading southern hemisphere retailer” through the acquisition of David Jones is coming apart at the seams.
The Woolworths CEO Ian Moir is packing for Australia. But it is not for a holiday.
At the end of August, Woolworths reported its full-year results. Its South African operations remained mostly resilient while its Australian arm struggled.
In the year ended June 30 2019, Woolworths reported:
Back in 2014, Woolworths acquired David Jones for R21.5bn ($2bn) in a transaction Moir said would help the South African retailer “… deliver significant benefits to our shareholders”.
But Woolworths is not the only South African retailer to have made the costly mistake of buying troublesome international operations, according to Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers.
“But … [Woolworths’] peers … cut their losses early by exiting underperforming assets while Woolworths has continued to defend its strategy and exposure,” Takaendesa said.
There has also been suggestions that Woolworth carries too much debt.
Takaendesa puts this into perspective by pointing out that “… [Woolworths’] gearing is still far from the … [debilitating] levels that [competing retailer] Edcon got to.
Woolworths does have options to avoid getting into the Edcon trap, but “the board needs to move faster to de-risk the business,” according to Takaendesa.
Treurnicht agrees with Takaendesa’s sentiments about Woolworths’ gearing levels. “I think the debt inside Woolworths is manageable … [unlike at] Edcon.”
Woolworths has adopted a realistic but optimistic posture about the David Jones debacle.
Bloomberg reports Moir’s mea culpa – “I regret the price, and buying it at that time — hindsight is a wonderful thing — but I think we have a great asset now.”
Looking ahead, strategy and execution, as well as economic conditions, are the greatest risks facing Woolworths, according to both Takaendesa and Treurnicht.
“Woolworths is facing structural and cyclical headwinds in most of its key business and only the food retail business has been a star performer,” explained Takaendesa.
Improving execution on the South African clothing business and reducing exposure to Australia would go a long way in effecting a turnaround for the group.
“There is no easy way out, but we believe it is necessary for the board to focus its efforts more on those areas,” said Takaendesa.
The South African department store chain must re-assess its business model should the country’s economy continue on its current low-growth trajectory, says Treurnicht.
In the South African context, consumers’ disposable incomes are under pressure.
That places low-cost clothing retailers Mr Price and Pep in a better strategic position, and Woolworths has to up its apparel game if it wants to compete, says Treurnicht.
Bottom line: Consumer-facing businesses in South Africa are being put to the test. Even small mistakes are proving costly in the current climate.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.