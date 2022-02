Both the World Bank and the Zimbabwe government see growth at over 5%, but analysts say this hides some serious issues.

They point to an upsurge in inflation, with food, fuel and accommodation prices all responding to the rising parallel exchange rate of foreign currency against the Zimbabwean dollar.

Average annual inflation in Zimbabwe is projected to fall from a high of 94.6% in 2021, to 32.6% next year and 17.5% in 2023, according to the ministry of finance.

On the ground however, the price of fuel, bread, cooking oil, meat and rent have been rising significantly, economist Victor Bhoroma tells The Africa Report.