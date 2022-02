TAR: The crisis in northern Ethiopia poses a major security challenge on the African continent, yet the Security Council is not leading on the issue. Why?

Martin Kimani: This is a file that drew considerable time and attention from the council, even though Ethiopia is not a situation that the Security Council is seized of, but we continue to have faith in regional solutions. From the beginning, we were insistent that the region’s leaders, working with Ethiopians, were going to be crucial to the solution, and this over time I think has become the position adopted by most members of the Security Council.