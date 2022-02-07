With the US President Joe Biden administration sensing an ‘opportune’ time for peace negotiations to end the conflict in northern Ethiopia, the Addis Ababa government and its diaspora supporters are doubling down on their lobbying campaign to restore trade benefits.
US lobbying: Ethiopia fights to reverse AGOA trade suspension
In the third instalment of our series on the Top 10 lobbying operations by African actors in the United States, we look at the Ethiopian lobby's push to preserve duty-free access to the US market.