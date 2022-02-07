DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Addis after AGOA

US lobbying: Ethiopia fights to reverse AGOA trade suspension

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Monday, 7 February 2022 15:27

Protesters hold Ethiopian flags during a demonstration against U.S. sanctions in front of the White House in Washington
Protesters hold Ethiopian flags during a demonstration against U.S. sanctions in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

In the third instalment of our series on the Top 10 lobbying operations by African actors in the United States, we look at the Ethiopian lobby's push to preserve duty-free access to the US market.

With the US President Joe Biden administration sensing an ‘opportune’ time for peace negotiations to end the conflict in northern Ethiopia, the Addis Ababa government and its diaspora supporters are doubling down on their lobbying campaign to restore trade benefits.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Uganda's Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile (facebook)
ADIEU MUTEBILE

Uganda: How Mutebile, the veteran central banker, changed Museveni’s thinking and rebuilt the economy

When Yoweri Kaguta Museveni captured power in 1986 after five years of guerilla fighting, there was no economy to inherit. How to resuscitate ... an economy shattered by civil war and political instability became a matter of intense debate. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, a hulking, bespectacled economist distinguished by his intellect, industriousness, bravado and unkempt beard led a team of economists that won the argument and shaped the direction of the economy.