The fund is planning a first close at the end of February with a target of about $1m, Vallabh says in Johannesburg. The fund is sector-agnostic, but investments needed to have technological enablement, she adds.

The fund concentrates on equity investments in female-focused businesses. To qualify as such, a business needs to be either co-owned or co-founded by a woman, have a large female employment contingent or an intentionally large female consumer base. The fund also prioritises women as investors, and more than 80% of backers to date are women, Vallabh says.