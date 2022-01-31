AFCON: Salah inspires Egypt into semi-final showdown

AFCON Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list
The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'
By Taimour Lay
Posted on Monday, 31 January 2022 10:28
Two decisive moments from Mohamed Salah were enough to propel Egypt into their 16th AFCON semi-final and send Morocco reeling on Sunday.
The Pharaohs will next play hosts to Cameroon at the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe – only ten days since the death of eight fans outside the same venue in an incident that remains under investigation. As the blame game continues, CAF confirmed on Sunday that the new national stadium can be used for a semi-final and the final after further reassurances were received over security.
On the pitch, meanwhile, the Indomitable Lions edged past minnows Gambia on Saturday, with Toko Ekambi scoring twice in Doula to extend their remarkable unbeaten home record. Egypt will present a much sterner test, however, as Salah once again seeks to lift his national side.
So much is expected of the Liverpool forward in an Egypt shirt that it is often forgotten, unlike with his club side, that he is working within a system, constrained by the limits of his teammates and the caution of the coaches.
At Afcon 2017, an exasperated Hector Cuper would respond to demands for more attacking football by stressing that the public should prefer dull wins over any form of defeat. Current manager Carlos Quieroz, the doyen of defensive organisation, is also comfortable with containment rather than flair.
And yet the Egyptian way keeps on working. Salah is usually in the right place to produce when it matters. On Sunday night, it was his relentless foraging down the right flank which dragged Egypt back into a North African derby they looked at real risk of losing.
Morocco took a 6th-minute lead when Achraf Hakimi, so impressive in the tournament and advancing in trademark style from full-back, skipped two challenges before being fouled in the box. Sofiane Boufal dispatched the penalty. The predicament forced the Pharaohs into an uncharacteristically front-footed display while Morocco made the mistake of sitting back. Salah eventually got the equaliser shortly after half-time, tapping in after Yassine Bounou could only parry a save into his path. Then, in the first period of extra-time, on yet another dart in from the right, Salah found space to lay on a perfect cross for the onrushing Trezeguet.
Having started with a defeat to Nigeria, the Egyptians are – as usual – proving masters of the knockout phase. Morocco will rue an opportunity lost, especially after looking like the most cohesive team for much of the last two weeks and boasting a standout talent in Hakimi. The Atlas Lions’ 40-year-wait for a second Afcon triumph goes on.
In the other semi-final, much-fancied Senegal will play Burkina Faso. Les Étalons will have no inferiority complex, coming in the wake of reaching the final in 2013 and a semi-final in 2017. Against a tough Tunisia side on Saturday, 19-year-old Lorient striker Dango Ouattara’s cracking finish was enough to proceed. While this Burkina Faso team does not have the supreme talents of Charles Kabore or Jonathan Pitroipa, the unit is getting results through pace and pressing.
Senegal did not find it easy against Equatorial Guinea in a quarter-final that ended 3-1 but was still on a knife-edge deep into the second half. After Sadio Mane had set up Famara Diedhiou to open the scoring, Equatorial Guinea got back on level terms midway through the second period when Jannick Buyla steered home from 15 yards out.
But Senegal’s strength off the bench ultimately made the difference, Cheikhou Kouayate taking advantage of a defensive calamity before Ismaila Sarr sealed the win. After a slow opening group phase, there are signs that Aliou Cisse’s men are gearing up to avenge their final defeat in Cairo in 2019.
Understand Africa's tomorrow... today
We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.View subscription options
Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).
Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.
As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”
Adama Traore of Mali, who now plays in Moldova, made his name during his long stay at TP Mazembe, from 2013 to 2018. The striker is also one of the big guns of his national team, which faces Mauritania on Sunday at the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations, held in Cameroon.
Cameroon's striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored both goals in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso (2-1), does not have the same aura as his illustrious predecessors Milla, Omam-Biyik, Mboma or Eto'o.
The national outcry at Ghana’s poor start, amplified by the 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday night, has become entangled with a sense that the Black Stars' most expensive player, Thomas Partey, is once again failing to make the expected impact.
Algeria will have to win against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday in Douala if they want to extend their run in Cameroon, where they finished last in the group with just one point after two matches. If not, it will imitate the 1992 team, eliminated in the first round, two years after winning the CAN...
Who will finance the maintenance of the stadiums once Cameroon's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over? Headed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful secretary-general of the presidency, the task force in charge of organising the African Cup of Nations has sent Paul Biya to begin a project for the management of sports infrastructures once the competition is over.
With Ghana, Algeria and Nigeria all out of the tournament, and Senegal having stuttered unconvincingly in the group phase, Côte D’Ivoire seemed to be the most balanced of the bigger teams initially tipped to succeed. Much of that has to do with the midfield mix offered by Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri and – the least experienced of the trio – Ibrahim Sangaré.
The round of 16 of the 2021 African Cup of Nations saw the favourites Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire fail to qualify, while Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal all qualified with difficulty. Gambia and Equatorial Guinea, for their part, eliminated Guinea and Mali.
Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.