The emissary was Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son and commander of land forces of the Uganda army who is touted as his father’s possible successor daily on social media by a growing army of his admirers. He also holds the portfolio of special presidential advisor on special operations. It was the first time that Museveni was dispatching his son publicly on a diplomatic assignment. Muhoozi’s visit came a week after Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s top diplomat delivered a special message to Kagame from Museveni.