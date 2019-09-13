Ghana’s banks may find themselves undercut by MTN’s mobile money

South Africa: Woolworths vies with stale consumers and bad buys
Woolworths’ ambitious plan of stitching together “a leading southern hemisphere retailer” through the acquisition of David Jones is coming apart at the seams.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 13 September 2019 11:39
When Kodjo Adovor, CEO of Kevi Capital in Accra, needs some business cards, he sends his order and a mobile money payment and within an hour has motorcycle delivery of the cards.
A few years ago, Adovor says, he would have had to endure the traffic driving across Accra to pay cash. “Mobile money is facilitating business and that will increase as more and more people use digital platforms,” he says.
Backed by a supportive regulatory environment, mobile money has become the preferred payment method for Ghana’s small businesses.
According to the World Bank, Ghana is the fastest-growing mobile-money market in Africa. Mobile operators MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone currently lead the industry. Banks are pushing digital banking in Ghana, but with less success, according to a report from Tellimer in September.
MTN is the dominant player with about 90% of mobile money transactions. The company, Adovor says, has “a good network of agents who facilitate the transfers – the banks haven’t figured out how to do this yet because they are probably more comfortable with bricks and mortar transactions.”
“Most users of the technology have lost faith in banks and would rather keep their monies in their mobile wallet,” says Sheila Azuntaba, CEO at Innovative Microfinance in Accra. This will eventually make it difficult for banks to raise deposits, she says.
Free download
Top 500 african companies 2018
A glimmer of hope
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 500 companies from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
In contrast to Nigeria, Ghana in 2015 dropped the regulatory requirement that mobile-money adoption had to be bank-led.
MTN Ghana is targeting 20m customers on its mobile money service in the next three years, from 13m in 2018. Risks, of course, remain. Emmanuel Anyihodo, a Ghanaian economist in Malta, points to ongoing scams and attempts to hack the system. And Azuntaba notes that deposits from the lower end of the pyramid are usually low in value.
But MTN’s financial muscle will be hard to compete with.
MTN paid interest rates of 5%-7% on mobile deposits in 2018, compared with a bank average of 4%. Adovor and Anyihodo both expect that MTN will be able to fend off any challenges to its status as the dominant player.
Bottom Line: MTN has stolen a march on Ghana’s banks, who will find it difficult to catch up.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.