Evictions in Kenya’s Mau Forest inflame tensions old and new

SA extends olive branch to Africa’s diplomats over xenophobic crisis
South Africa’s diplomat-in-chief wants to work with the diplomatic corps in her country to come up with solutions to the latest wave of xenophobic violence.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Friday, 13 September 2019 13:54
As Kenya tries to restore a critical forest complex, old political divisions reemerge over evictions and resettlement.
Kenyatta’s government is currently evicting about 60,000 people from the Mau Forest, a 400,000ha forest complex in the country’s Rift Valley. It is also the biggest of Kenya’s five water catchment areas – locally called ‘water towers’.
In a country where land is already an emotive issue, the Mau Forest question is one of the most divisive. It interlinks a major environmental concern with historical displacement and high-profile corruption.
In early September 2019, environment cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko issued a report that listed the 1,029 original landowners who got a total of 14,000ha of forest land. The report said that they then sold the land to nearly 7,000 new owners, in one instance for the price of just one goat.
Among the most interesting parts of the report was that the allocations and land divisions were ongoing as late as 2009, when President Mwai Kibaki’s government began evicting people from the forest.
While all sides of the current political divide agree on the need to reclaim the forest to avert an ecological disaster, old political divisions have re-emerged on the issue of resettlement.
Oppositionist Raila Odinga was prime minister when the evictions started in 2009. President Uhuru Kenyatta was then one of his two deputies and also the finance minister. Although the decision to conserve the forest complex was a cabinet decision, Odinga’s role as premier made him the main target for opposing forces, who included his cabinet colleagues.
The current evictions have placed Ruto in a seemingly impossible position, as to go against them would be seen as going against the government he serves as deputy president.
The bottom line: The race to save the Mau Forest promises to be drawn out, as the government has rescinded its 60-day ultimatum to allow students in 15 schools within the target areas to sit their national exams. While Kenyatta’s government, with tacit and vocal support from Odinga’s side, are on a noble mission, resettlement should be a top priority. For Ruto, the entire exercise could present an opportunity to use his position to ensure the compensation and resettlement are done properly this time, as well as helping to address Kenya’s environmental issues.
That’s if they can all place their old and new political divisions aside.
On his visit to the continent from 4 to 10 September the pope may have hoped to extricate himself – even temporarily – from the Vatican's internal struggles the Catholic Church's child-abuse scandals. But in Africa he has another thorn in his side: Cardinal Robert Sarah.
