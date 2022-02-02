DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Algerian influence in Silicon Valley

Algeria: Meet Noureddine Tayebi, head of the start-up Yassir

By Quentin Velluet
Posted on Wednesday, 2 February 2022 19:59

Algeria’s Noureddine Tayebi, after an excellent university education and a remarkable start to his career, founded Yassir, a high profile start-up based in Silicon Valley. © DR

Bordered by pine trees, juniper forests and sagebrush steppes, with cliffs overlooking large, wild, sun-drenched beaches, some aspects of the California coastline are reminiscent of the Mediterranean coastline, where Yassir co-founder Noureddine Tayebi grew up.

Born in 1977, this child from Algiers chose to settle down in the emblematic Silicon Valley at the end of the 2000s. In 2017, he founded Yassir, a ride-sharing and delivery company that claims to have three million active users. Already operating in three North African countries, the ambition of this young start-up, which has been boosted by funds from all over the world, goes far beyond these services.

