Algeria: Meet Noureddine Tayebi, head of the start-up Yassir

Born in 1977, this child from Algiers chose to settle down in the emblematic Silicon Valley at the end of the 2000s. In 2017, he founded Yassir, a ride-sharing and delivery company that claims to have three million active users. Already operating in three North African countries, the ambition of this young start-up, which has been boosted by funds from all over the world, goes far beyond these services.

READ MORE Start-ups: Legaltechs are gaining momentum in Africa