Helios Towers tries again for a London listing

By Benjamin Polle
Posted on Friday, 13 September 2019 14:50
Helios Towers is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, nearly 18 months after its first failed attempt. It made the announcement on September 12.
The company, which could be listed as early as October, runs telecommunications towers across the African continent. It leases to operators Airtel, MTN, Orange, Tigo and Vodacom.
When Helios abandoned its listing in London and Johannesburg last year, the company was valued at $2.47bn. It wanted to allow Helios’ shareholders, including the Soros Fund Management LLC to reduce its stake. Helios quickly abandoned the plan after a mixed reception from the markets around its growth prospects in Africa.
Helios intends to increase its influence over several African countries, including Senegal, Morocco, Angola and Ethiopia.
The company’s second attempt follows strong growth over the past 18 months. It also appears to be motivated by the initial public offering (IPO) of several other companies with a strong presence on the African continent, according to the Financial Times.
Mobile operators are faced with constantly shrinking margins, especially in Africa.
Over the past decade, many operators have opted to sell their giant cell towers, preferring to focus on their core business.
Bottom Line: As mobile operators focus on rolling out 5G technology, Helios and its competitors are hoping to grow their businesses by managing their cell tower infrastructure. Will the market back them?
