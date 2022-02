On Thursday 27 January, the council was scheduled to take up a comprehensive mandate renewal that addressed the delayed elections, but delayed action after Russia objected. Instead, the council voted unanimously for a short-term technical extension until the end of April.

READ MORE Mali: French ambassador kicked out over Russia accusations

“As penholder, the United Kingdom worked hard to try to achieve a substantive renewal of UNSMIL’s mandate,” said UK Deputy Permanent Representative James Kariuki. “It was disappointing that the council was unable to reach agreement on our proposed text.”