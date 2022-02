The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, was in Nairobi for a two-day official visit from 27 January as part of his African tour.

The Africa Report caught up with Fontelles, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, at the tail end of his Nairobi visit and engaged him on an array of issues ranging from heightened political instability and security concerns in Africa, the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict, Somalia’s electoral stalemate, the next EU-AU summit as well as EU’s long-involvement in the troubled Sahel region.