The bill has passed its third reading in the national assembly. It compels distribution companies to install prepaid metres for all power consumers. Estimated billing would be punishable by a year in prison, a fine of N1m ($2,400), or both.

Education will be required after the bill becomes law to help consumers understand their rights, Ogaji says. Consumer-focused groups have a role to play in ensuring that consumers are properly sensitized as to their rights and where to seek redress, she adds.