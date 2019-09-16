Libra’s likely volatility may limit scope to raise financial inclusion

China-Africa: Copperbelt key to the race for the 21st century
In the race for high-tech resources, Chinese miners outplay their Western rivals
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 16 September 2019 15:24
According to Professor Bitange Ndemo, chairman of Kenya’s Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence Taskforce, Kenyans will be among the fastest adopters of Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency.
The token, scheduled to launch in the second half of 2020, has the potential to greatly widen financial inclusion in Kenya and Africa, says Ndemo, who has been travelling the continent seeking to convince governments of the merits of the Blockchain technology on which Libra will rely.
The Libra Association says the token will provide banking to the unbanked, and offer lower transaction costs and faster settlements. The possible volatility of the token’s value will be an obstacle in meeting those aims.
Cybersecurity investment by issuers and exchanges would need to rise dramatically to build user trust, according to Oxford Analytica in June.
Gavekal compares the plan to anchor Libra’s value to a basket of major currencies to the quasi-currency used by the International Monetary Fund, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
In effect, Gavekal says, Libra will be competing with central banks – but becoming a quasi-central bank without government support will be hard. There’s no reason to think that “governments will meekly accept competition in the currency game.”
That’s likely to be the case in Africa. While the US government does not like Libra, developing country governments are likely to hate it, Gavekal argues. The Libra Association which controls the token is not likely to buy much of their public debt.
According to research from Ecobank in 2018, African governments and central banks are mostly adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach to crytopcurrencies.
Libra will work using a decentralized Blockchain database. Ndemo argues that Blockchain has the potential to reduce the proportion of African incomes spent on food. He compares Europe, where on average a family’s monthly spend on food is around 5% of income, with Kenya, where it is 55%. Part of the reason for the gap, he says, is the number of intermediaries in Kenya that exist between food producers and retail distributors. In some supply chains there are as many as eight, he says. Blockchain, he says, is already working to reduce food costs for Kenyan consumers.
Ndemo also sees Blockchain as a powerful tool against corruption.
Bottom Line: Blockchain can mean better supply chains and less corruption – but Libra as a currency is likely to be too volatile for Africa.
South Africa’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, may have announced a relatively tepid set of annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019, but the anticipation of a reduced debt load freeing up cash flows pushed its share price up 12% the day after its results announcement.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.