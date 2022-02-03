DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

gold digger

Egypt: Planned gold refinery inches industry closer to revival

By Sherif Tarek
Posted on Thursday, 3 February 2022 12:29

Liquid gold is poured to form grains at Swiss refinery Metalor in Marin
Liquid gold is poured to form grains at Swiss refinery Metalor in Marin near Neuchatel, Switzerland July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Amended legislation has attracted gold exploration investments in Egypt, which is also working on building its first refinery. Speculation abounds on a brighter future for the Egyptian gold industry, whose deterioration was brought on by different issues that have lingered for decades.

In recent years, Egyptian authorities have been seeking to resuscitate the mining industry, with the aim of increasing its GDP contribution to 5% within the next two decades – a ten-fold rise that is almost equivalent to one-fifth of the current input from oil and gas.

READ MORE Egypt: Cairo's ambitions to become a major gas exporter

During a recent consultative meeting on mining and mineral resources in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, the Egyptian minister of petroleum and mineral resources, Tarek el-Molla, revealed that Egypt has already taken steps towards building its first-ever gold refinery.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business