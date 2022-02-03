Egypt: Planned gold refinery inches industry closer to revival

In recent years, Egyptian authorities have been seeking to resuscitate the mining industry, with the aim of increasing its GDP contribution to 5% within the next two decades – a ten-fold rise that is almost equivalent to one-fifth of the current input from oil and gas.

During a recent consultative meeting on mining and mineral resources in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, the Egyptian minister of petroleum and mineral resources, Tarek el-Molla, revealed that Egypt has already taken steps towards building its first-ever gold refinery.