Described as a political neophyte when he joined partisan politics in 2002, Bukola Saraki quickly rose through the ranks, defeating Governor Mohammed Lawal at the 2003 Kwara State governorship election thanks to the influence of his late father, Oloye Olusola Saraki, who was a former Senate majority leader in the early 1980s.

By helping his inexperienced son to defeat a serving governor, Oloye consolidated his authority as the undisputed godfather of Kwara State politics.