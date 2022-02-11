Ghana: Card registration problems persist as citizens fear lack of access to services

The Bank of Ghana has said the only form of identification it will accept from 1 July is the Ghana Card. This follows the bank’s 19 January statement that said the change is “to ensure that all financial transactions performed within the ecosystem are linked to one identity and information, and unique codes for the transactions shared with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to facilitate the identification of initiators/beneficiaries for track and trace purposes”.

