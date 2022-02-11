The Bank of Ghana has said the only form of identification it will accept from 1 July is the Ghana Card. This follows the bank’s 19 January statement that said the change is “to ensure that all financial transactions performed within the ecosystem are linked to one identity and information, and unique codes for the transactions shared with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to facilitate the identification of initiators/beneficiaries for track and trace purposes”.
Ghana: Card registration problems persist as citizens fear lack of access to services
The poor management of the Ghana Card system has citizens calling on the government to delay its plans to use it for SIM card registrations and all banking transactions this year. More and more public service institutions now require citizens to present the Ghana Card, but some who applied for this new form of identification years ago are yet to received it.