AFCON Cameroon/Egypt: Semi-final risks spiralling into a stagnant midfield battle

AFCON Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list
The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'
By Taimour Lay
Posted on Thursday, 3 February 2022 14:11
There is a risk of tonight’s semi-final shown between AFCON's two most successful teams degenerating into a stagnant midfield battle. If it does, much will depend on whether Mohamed Elneny or Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa gains the upper hand.
Both men are surrounded by functional accomplices and willing runners rather than flair. The pressure will be on Zambo Anguissa, excelling in Serie A on loan at Napoli from Fulham, to both break up play and dictate. The Indomitable Lions are looking to play through the lines early to Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi. The No. 8 has the quality but is yet to be truly tested in this tournament.
Elneny, so often passive and unambitious in an Arsenal shirt, has been assuming more responsibility for the Pharaohs, facing forward and passing vertically. His goal against Cameroon in the 2017 final did not prove enough to take home the cup. He has waited five years for a chance to make amends but needs more help from Ahmed el-Soleya. Against Morocco, left back Ayman Ashraf was brought in to bolster the midfield, with one eye on the threat from Achraf Hakimi’s right-flank marauding. Coach Carlos Queiroz may try the same defensive tactic again.
Egypt will favour a slow-paced encounter in which territory is gradually gained to create a higher starting position for Mohamed Salah cutting in from the right, as he has done to devastating effect in the knockout phase.
Facing the Liverpool forward will be Nohou Tolo. The attacking full back, who has also played as a third centre back in a 3-5-2 in the MLS for the Seattle Sounders, was many people’s man of the match in Cameroon’s 2-1 win over Burkina Faso. He is showing more defensive moves, but Egypt will be looking to have Salah isolate him one-on-one. Tolo may need to curb his own attacking instincts on the left flank.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019
The race to transform
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Aboubakar has confirmed his status as Cameroon’s talisman. The 29-year-old striker is carrying the home crowd pressure with ease and has scored six goals. Fans want to see a repeat of his late volley in Libreville that vanquished Egypt the last time the sides met.
With Ahmed Hegazy likely to be ruled out by an injury sustained against Morocco, Egypt will need Mohamed Abdelmonem to take the defensive lead. The 23 year old did not start in his country’s opening-group defeat to Nigeria, came on as a substitute and has not looked back, including scoring the winning goal against Sudan. Lack of pace at the back can cost Egypt, but Abdelmonem has the physicality to cope.
Understand Africa's tomorrow... today
We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.View subscription options
Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).
Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.
As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”
Adama Traore of Mali, who now plays in Moldova, made his name during his long stay at TP Mazembe, from 2013 to 2018. The striker is also one of the big guns of his national team, which faces Mauritania on Sunday at the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations, held in Cameroon.
Cameroon's striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored both goals in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso (2-1), does not have the same aura as his illustrious predecessors Milla, Omam-Biyik, Mboma or Eto'o.
The national outcry at Ghana’s poor start, amplified by the 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday night, has become entangled with a sense that the Black Stars' most expensive player, Thomas Partey, is once again failing to make the expected impact.
Algeria will have to win against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday in Douala if they want to extend their run in Cameroon, where they finished last in the group with just one point after two matches. If not, it will imitate the 1992 team, eliminated in the first round, two years after winning the CAN...
Who will finance the maintenance of the stadiums once Cameroon's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over? Headed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful secretary-general of the presidency, the task force in charge of organising the African Cup of Nations has sent Paul Biya to begin a project for the management of sports infrastructures once the competition is over.
With Ghana, Algeria and Nigeria all out of the tournament, and Senegal having stuttered unconvincingly in the group phase, Côte D’Ivoire seemed to be the most balanced of the bigger teams initially tipped to succeed. Much of that has to do with the midfield mix offered by Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri and – the least experienced of the trio – Ibrahim Sangaré.
The round of 16 of the 2021 African Cup of Nations saw the favourites Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire fail to qualify, while Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal all qualified with difficulty. Gambia and Equatorial Guinea, for their part, eliminated Guinea and Mali.
Brilliant and several times decisive since the beginning of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Burkina Faso goalkeeper Hervé Koffi will have a lot of work to do Wednesday evening against the Senegalese striker. And in particular Ismaïla Sarr, who scored when coming on as a substitute against Equatorial Guinea.
Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.