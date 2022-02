The report, which was released by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon, recommends “further investigations as may be necessary” against Zuma and two others – his former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba and a former chairperson of the entity, Mafika Mkwanasi – “with the view to the possible prosecution on a charge of corruption … and/or a racketeering charge”.

Politicians and businessmen incriminated