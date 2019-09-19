China’s growing reach in Africa: are we seeing a fair trade?

Shale oil spells bad weather for African oil exporters
Andrew McGregor is the Managing Director of Who Owns Whom, an independent research organisation
In 1421, a vast Chinese armada of 3,750 ships set sail on a two-year voyage of discovery. Under Emperor Zhu Di, China was technologically centuries ahead of the rest of the world.
His fleet, split into four, journeyed to Asia, Africa, Antarctica and the Americas. This was 70 years before Christopher Columbus ‘discovered’ America.
Zhu Di died in 1424 and was succeeded by his son, Zhu Gaozi who cancelled all further expeditions. The Mandarins had convinced Gaozi that exploring the world was exposing China’s culture to a savage world, while draining its coffers.
Now, after 500 years of self-imposed isolation, China has been making up for lost time by focusing its investment and trade activities on the African continent.
The case for investment in Africa is very clear. Overall, foreign-direct investment (FDI) to Africa rose by 11% to US$46bn in 2018.
This was supported by resource-seeking inflows, some diversified investments, and a recovery in FDI into South Africa.
After Oceania, Africa showed the second highest increase of FDI in 2018 (followed by the Middle East and Asia), while North America, South America, and Europe all recorded declines in FDI for 2018.
Future FDI flows to Africa are expected to remain positive.
This year, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is predicting 13% growth in FDI, driven by the acceleration of economic growth, progress towards implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, and large greenfield investments.
China is playing a major part in this investment climate, in what ‘The Economist’ is calling “The new scramble for Africa”.
Research by ‘Who Owns Whom’ has identified several Chinese companies engaged in major infrastructure investments in sub-Saharan Africa:
Some of these projects include:
China’s economic interests in Africa have always been two-pronged: trade and investment. Since 2000, the volume of trade between China and Africa has increased 17-fold. Meanwhile, China’s investment in Africa has increased by more than 100-fold.
Africa’s trade with China grew exponentially after the first Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000.
From around 2013, Africa’s trade deficit with China increased sharply.
The type of goods traded are worth a closer look. China’s exports to Africa include high value-added products, while it imports low value-added (commodity-based) goods from Africa.
However, South Africa’s bilateral trade with China makes for interesting reading. It highlights particular nuances that are true for many other African countries.
Today, South Africa runs a massive trade deficit of US$8.5bn (2018) with China, with imports almost twice as high as exports. Also, similar to the rest of Africa, South Africa’s exports to China consist mainly of low value-added commodities, whilst its imports are mainly high-value added products.
China occupies a significant place in South Africa’s trade position (both in size and growth), and has a material impact on the economic health of the country. An old saying goes: When America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold. Today, one can expect South Africa (and Africa) to get double pneumonia when the dragon sneezes.
The World Bank has calculated that a 1 percentage point reduction in China’s growth, results in a 0.37 percentage point decline in South Africa’s GDP over a 2-year horizon. Against this background, a lower growth forecast for China is not good news.
The dumping of Chinese products is also a concern for African markets. Chinese imports were highlighted as a material threat to a number of South African industries, according to reports by Who Owns Whom.
The Record of Understanding, signed with China in 2006, makes it difficult for South Africa to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese imports.
In its 2018 annual report, Hulamin – a South African firm specialising in aluminium products – said imports of rolled and extruded aluminium products from China had increased by 10% and 5%, respectively.
Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)
So, what is driving China-Africa’s growing trade and investment? The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has most definitely played a critical role since its formation in 2000. It’s not the only factor, but it continues to play a major part.
China pledged US$60bn to Africa in loans, export credits and grants at the 7th FOCAC summit in Beijing in September 2018, despite major concerns about Africa’s rising debt and the inability of some countries to repay its loans. This follows a US$60bn pledge at the 2015 summit.
President Xi Jinping has proposed that China will implement 8 major initiatives: industrial development, infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation, green development, capacity building, health care, people-to-people exchanges, peace and security.
He has promised that China won’t interfere in Africa’s internal affairs, impose its own will, attach political conditions to its African aid programmes, or act out of political self-interest when it comes to investment and financing in Africa.
Africa will need to keep China to its word.
Chinese investments are undoubtedly advancing the continent’s industrial development, agricultural modernisation, and infrastructure improvements, while boosting connectivity and integration.
However, there are as many critics of China’s involvement in Africa.
They accuse Beijing of carrying out a neo-colonial project through its debt-trap diplomacy.
There are many examples of failed Chinese projects in Africa, most notably the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Botswana.
Bottom Line: Africa needs China, and China needs Africa. China’s investments, trade, foreign aid, loans and grants play a huge role in developing the continent. But in the longer-term, Africa must engage with China in a more integrated manner, pushing for a fairer and more balanced trade, and above all for more local value-addition.
Havenga is the director of Cathkin Consulting and McGregor the MD of Who Owns Whom
