“The subject of delistings needs to come to the table,” Popoola said on February 4. “We are taking a close look at the corporates that we have” in areas such as corporate governance. “Ultimately the confidence of investors in our platform will be dictated by that.”

Research by Financial Vanguard shows that increasing numbers of listed Nigerian companies are failing to meet their obligations to file accounts on time. Financial Vanguard has calculated that the number of fines imposed on companies in the first 11 months of 2021 increased by 243% to 730.53m naira ($1.8m). Insurance companies are the largest single defaulting group with seven of 24 companies penalised from the sector, Financial Vanguard says.