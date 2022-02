Already a rarity in current times, the Pan-African Parliament chairperson has disappeared from the streets of Midrand. He has been absent from the legislative body following a June 2021 dispute. The task of electing a new chairperson turned into a tug-of-war between representatives from the different geographical blocs, as Southern African parliamentarians feared that the chairmanship would once again elude them (they have not even held the position once since the Pan-African Parliament was established in 2004, neither has North Africa.)

