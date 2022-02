In the wake of his passing this year, Mutebile’s intellectual energy and bold thinking will be much missed as the government faces another wave of socio-economic challenges such as youth unemployment, low investment and rising poverty rates.

Mutebile died in a Nairobi Hospital on 23 January. He was Africa’s longest serving Central Bank governor, in office for over two decades; second in the world to Romania’s Mugur Isarescu who has been in the post since 1990.