Africa is at the heart of this movement. In 2017, the continent became the world’s largest gold supplier. But far from being a windfall for the countries whose soil contains the yellow metal, this has mainly benefited those involved in smuggling and organised crime, according to the latest Interpol reports.
From Kampala to Dubai, Africa’s new gold routes
Gold is the ultimate safe haven, and its price has soared as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. After peaking at $66,000 in August 2020, a kilo of the yellow metal was trading at $58,000 on 1 February. This record surge, which has not been witnessed in more than a decade, has led to a global rush.