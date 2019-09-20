Sanlam plans to enter Ethiopia as it seeks to reduce South Africa dependence

Nigeria unlikely to benefit from Saudi oil price shock
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 20 September 2019 09:56
Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam is in “very advanced” discussions with a prospective partner in Ethiopia to take advantage of the country’s economic growth prospects, Heinie Werth, the new CEO of Sanlam’s emerging markets unit, told The Africa Report in an interview.
The South African company is “very comfortable” with the progress made in the talks and an agreement may be reached “sooner rather than later,” Werth said.
Sanlam has pursued a strategy of geographic and product diversification and operates in 33 African countries, as well as India, Lebanon and Malaysia. The company, Werth says, is targeting multi-national companies with the aim of becoming a “one-stop shop” for non-banking financial services.
Werth, previously the group’s chief financial officer, became Sanlam Emerging Markets CEO on August 1.
The existing ban on foreign ownership in Ethiopia makes partnership the only viable route for entry there.
There have been signs of a more liberalized approach. In July, new legislation allowed members of the country’s diaspora to invest in the banking sector. And in August, Ethio Lease became the first foreign-owned company to obtain an Ethiopian financial-services license.
Rather than waiting for South Africa’s problems to be fixed, Sanlam has been seeking to reduce its dependence on the country. In its half-year results published on September 5, Sanlam cited a “weak operating environment” in South Africa.
The economic ties between Africa and China sets limits to the effectiveness of this diversification strategy.
The company is also studying the possibility of a partnership in Egypt, though no talks are as yet under way, Werth said.
Bottom Line: The danger for Sanlam is that companies and investors may not be discriminating in identifying which African countries will actually suffer from a Chinese slowdown.
