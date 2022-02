Caio expects to make a first Egyptian investment within the next one or two years. “Entrepreneurs have decided that Egypt is a good idea,” he says. “If venture capitalists decide Egypt is a good idea then nothing happens. We are glorified passengers.”

The firm looks at between 250 and 300 companies per quarter and might invest in one or two. Between 10% and 15% of the companies that are currently being considered are Egyptian, and that proportion is rising, Caio says.