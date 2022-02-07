DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Mighty Lions of Teranga roar

AFCON: Senegal wins against Egypt in penalty shootout

In depth
This article is part of the dossier: Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Cameroon
By Alexis Billebault
Posted on Monday, 7 February 2022 10:10

Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Senegal v Egypt
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Senegal v Egypt - Olembe Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - February 6, 2022 Senegal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

After losing two finals, in 2002 and 2019, the Lions of Teranga became the African champions for the first time in their history, defeating the Pharaohs on penalties (4-2) following a 0-0 draw.

Sadio Mané missed a penalty after six minutes of play. The Liverpool striker took responsibility in a breathtaking penalty shootout, converting his shot after Mendy had saved Lasheen’s attempt moments earlier.

READ MORE AFCON Can Sadio Mané fire Senegal to the top?

Senegal proved to be more skilful in this exercise where technique and mentality play an essential role, becoming African champions for the first time in their history – after having failed in 2002 against Cameroon (0-0, 2-3 on points) and in 2019 against Algeria (0-1) -, depriving Egypt of an eighth continental title, at the end of a rather closed and not always exciting final.

Undeniable penalty

Egyptian players react after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

However, one thing stood out even more for the Lions of Teranga, who put their name on the list of winners of Africa’s most prestigious competition … after a formidable scenario. Barely five minutes after the kick-off by South Africa’s Victor Gomez, the final could have changed completely. The referee awarded the Lions of Teranga a penalty so indisputable that Abdelmomen, the author of the foul on Ciss, dared not contest, even for form’s sake. Sadio Mané, the usual executor of the sentence (his penalty at the end of the extra time against Zimbabwe in the first round allowed his team to continue its stay in Cameroon) presented himself in front of Gabaski, nicknamed ‘the great dam of Cairo’. The Liverpool striker, who shot strongly, but a little too much in the centre, gave the Pharaohs’ goalkeeper – who had started the CAN as a substitute – the opportunity to shine once again.

Senegal’s sterile domination

Had he opened the scoring, the African runner-up could have let the Egyptians do what they like least, that is, having control of the game. Nevertheless, Sané’s failure to score left the two teams in the same position as they had been since the two finalists’ identities were known: an enterprising Senegal, and a wait-and-see Egypt, capable of stinging at any opportunity.

Ismaïla Sarr, in the space of four minutes (18th, 22nd), caused panic on the left side of the North African defence, but each time, Mané arrived a little too late to take the Watford winger’s offering.

Still, it is not by chance that the Pharaohs owe their longevity in this CAN to an iron defence, relying on a fulgurating Mohamed Salah, albeit discreetly, in the early hot and humid evening within a noisy, but not completely filled Olembe stadium.

READ MORE AFCON Senegal/Burkina Faso: Sarr VS Koffi, the battle of the semi-final

On two occasions, Liverpool’s top scorer this season reminded us of the danger he represents: first with a shot that was not strong enough to make Mendy tremble (28th), and then with a classy move that would have been perfect if the Lions’ goalkeeper had not taken it out of his corner (42nd).

Gabaski heroic

Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate kisses trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

We knew the Egyptians were tired after three extra-time matches in the previous rounds against Côte d’Ivoire (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Morocco (2-1) and Cameroon (0-0, 3-1 on penalties). This was confirmed during the first 45 minutes mainly dominated by the Senegalese. However, fatigue tends to fade when the team’s objective is to win a title.

The first opportunity of the second period was when the Senegalese got a shot, but Idrissa Gueye did not supported it well enough. It was instead captured by Gabaski (49th) and then Mané, even though he was hardly successful, as a few minutes later, it was in the keep of Zamalek (52nd).

READ MORE AFCON: Salah inspires Egypt into semi-final showdown

Egypt, finally more enterprising, had another chance to break the deadlock, but Marwan’s header flirted with the left post of Mendy (74th) and did not spare the spectators an extra time full of speculation as time passed.

As in the early stages of this unprecedented Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal went into extra time with a clear desire to take the lead, but Dieng twice tested Gabaski in a state of grace (91st, 101st). The two men met again a little later, and once again, the Egyptian took the advantage over the Senegalese by deflecting the powerful shot of the young Olympique de Marseille striker (115th).

The game could have turned in favour of the Pharaohs had it not been for a spectacular save by Mendy on a powerful shot by the lively Marwan (116th). Somewhere along the line, it was written that this final would be played in penalty kicks, leading to an outcome that tantalised footballs fans across the globe.

Also in this in Depth:
calendar of champions

AFCON Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list

The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.

wing man

AFCON: Can Samuel Chukwueze help Nigeria beat Egypt?

Nigeria faces Egypt and the mighty Mo Salah in today's clash in the Africa Cup of Nations at 5pm Cameroon time. But Nigeria are no slouches in attack themselves; forward Samuel Chukwueze has been in form for both Villarreal and Nigeria.

kick off

Africa Cup of Nations a chance for Biya to unite Cameroon

Cameroon has not hosted the Africa Cup of Nations since the 1972. Optimists hope the goodwill generated by the tournament can be used to foster national unity, with the south west of the country still mired in violence.

team talent

Africa Cup of Nations: Andre Onana, Sebastien Haller, Bamba Dieng… Six players to watch

Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).

Stuck in the middle

CAN: Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr is at the heart of a tug of war between Aliou Cissé and Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.

Twice delayed?

Football: Eto’o angered about possible delay of AFCON

As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”

wenger's world

Football: Should the African Cup of Nations be held every four years?

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) supports FIFA's plan to hold the World Cup every two years, which could affect - for better or worse - how often the African Cup of Nations takes place.

can i kick it?

Football: Cameroon starts countdown to Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Cameroon will be hosting the next Africa Cup of Nations, which is due to kick-off in January 2022.

goodbye blues

AFCON Côte d’Ivoire: Why Sebastien Haller preferred the Elephants to France

Sebastien Haller, the Franco-Ivorian striker from Ajax Amsterdam was eligible for selection for the French national team. But in 2020, he has chosen to wear the Ivorian jersey.

bring a friend

AFCON in Cameroon: Why the stadiums remain empty

The exceptional atmosphere of the opening match of the African Cup of Nations has died down and the host country is struggling to fill its stands. Several obstacles have dampened the enthusiasm of the fans...

from congo to cold bath

AFCON: Mali’s Adama Traoré – The TP Mazembe trampoline

Adama Traore of Mali, who now plays in Moldova, made his name during his long stay at TP Mazembe, from 2013 to 2018. The striker is also one of the big guns of his national team, which faces Mauritania on Sunday at the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations, held in Cameroon.

shot monster

AFCON Cameroon: Can Vincent Aboubakar be a star at home?

Cameroon's striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored both goals in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso (2-1), does not have the same aura as his illustrious predecessors Milla, Omam-Biyik, Mboma or Eto'o.

mountain climber

AFCON Ghana look to Partey after gloomy start

The national outcry at Ghana’s poor start, amplified by the 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday night, has become entangled with a sense that the Black Stars' most expensive player, Thomas Partey, is once again failing to make the expected impact.

turning point?

AFCON Algeria in must-win match against Côte d’Ivoire

Algeria will have to win against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday in Douala if they want to extend their run in Cameroon, where they finished last in the group with just one point after two matches. If not, it will imitate the 1992 team, eliminated in the first round, two years after winning the CAN...

home advantage

AFCON: Cameroon’s Patrick Mboma says ‘The Indomitable Lions are a pleasure to watch!’

Former captain of the Indomitable Lions (56 caps, 33 goals) and two times winner of the CAN in 2000 and 2002, Patrick Mboma is following with interest the performance of his former team.

ball rolling

Cameroon: What will happen to the stadiums after the AFCON?

Who will finance the maintenance of the stadiums once Cameroon's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over? Headed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful secretary-general of the presidency, the task force in charge of organising the African Cup of Nations has sent Paul Biya to begin a project for the management of sports infrastructures once the competition is over.

midfield metronome

AFCON: Ibrahim Sangaré tipped to push Côte d’Ivoire to victory

With Ghana, Algeria and Nigeria all out of the tournament, and Senegal having stuttered unconvincingly in the group phase, Côte D’Ivoire seemed to be the most balanced of the bigger teams initially tipped to succeed. Much of that has to do with the midfield mix offered by Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri and – the least experienced of the trio – Ibrahim Sangaré.

level up

AFCON: Cameroon, Gambia surprise, Morocco vs Egypt in quarter-finals

The round of 16 of the 2021 African Cup of Nations saw the favourites Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire fail to qualify, while Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal all qualified with difficulty. Gambia and Equatorial Guinea, for their part, eliminated Guinea and Mali.

Teranga lions

AFCON Can Sadio Mané fire Senegal to the top?

Senegal's squad is slowly but surely making their way to the last four of the 2021 AFCON African Cup of Nations. They will first have to beat the surprisingly tough Equatorial Guinea in the quarter finals in Yaounde on Sunday 30 January.

AFCON: Salah inspires Egypt into semi-final showdown

Two decisive moments from Mohamed Salah were enough to propel Egypt into their 16th AFCON semi-final and send Morocco reeling on Sunday.

strike force

AFCON Senegal/Burkina Faso: Sarr VS Koffi, the battle of the semi-final

Brilliant and several times decisive since the beginning of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Burkina Faso goalkeeper Hervé Koffi will have a lot of work to do Wednesday evening against the Senegalese striker. And in particular Ismaïla Sarr, who scored when coming on as a substitute against Equatorial Guinea.

On the pitch

AFCON Cameroon/Egypt: Semi-final risks spiralling into a stagnant midfield battle

There is a risk of tonight’s semi-final shown between AFCON's two most successful teams degenerating into a stagnant midfield battle. If it does, much will depend on whether Mohamed Elneny or Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa gains the upper hand.

flying start

AFCON Gambia: ‘We can be proud of our performance’ – coach Saintfiet

The Gambia participated in the first finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in their history, reaching the quarterfinals. They were beaten but with not without a fight, by Cameroon (0-2). Tom Saintfiet, the Belgian coach of the Scorpions, spoke about their surprising journey and the experience of the Gambian team in the country of the Indomitable Lions.

A game

Sadio Mané, the decisive player in Senegal’s victory

On Sunday night, Senegal became African champions for the first time in their history after they defeated Egypt (0-0, 4-2 on aggregate). Sadio Mané, who was voted best player of the AFCON, played a key role. The striker of the Lions of Teranga lived up to his potential in Cameroon.

