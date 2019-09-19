Ghana: How to finance the industrial revolution

Nigeria LNG CEO Tony Attah: “We are the largest taxpayer”
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 19 September 2019 14:52
Ghana’s government launched the ‘One District One Factory’ (1D1F) policy in 2017 to spur industrial development, but many of the country’s banks are not ready to deliver the dream of a modern industrialised economy.
The banking sector stumbled into a crisis in 2017 and 2018 due to a combination of economic challenges and poor management. In January, the central bank completed a restructuring of the financial sector that raised capital requirements and cut the number of banks to 23.
Ghana’s strongest banks are lending to companies setting up factories, but there remains a big financing gap.
The 1D1F programme aims to establish at least one factory or industrial business in each of the country’s 216 districts by 2021.
Prince Moses Ofori-Atta, communications adviser at Ghana’s ministry of finance, argues that the banking sector has the potential to steer growth in the industrial sector if banks are prudent.
Ghanaian economist Emmanuel Anyidoho says the problems are too deep-rooted to be solved quickly. He points to banks’ reliance on financing the government rather than the real economy. There has been a prolonged period of budget deficits and deficit financing, underpinned by treasury bill issuance by the Bank of Ghana.
High default rates on industrial loans are a further obstacle, Anyidoho says. The country’s credit rating agency has a weak “commercial addressing system”, which means it is unable to monitor borrowers adequately.
The main banking players in Ghana include Ecobank, GCB, Barclays, Standard Chartered and Société Générale.
Lucy Quainoo, a member of the board of advisers at the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, says that banks are, to a large extent, shouldering the burden of financing industrial policy.
Oxford Business Group has estimated that Ghana needs to raise $1.5bn if district factories and industrial zones are to generate export revenue.
Elikem Kuenyehia, Ghana chairman for law firm ENSafrica, says that banks have not been as responsive as the government expected.
GCB, Ghana’s largest bank in terms of assets, said it will commit ¢1bn ($194m) to 1D1F projects and set up an internal unit focused on the programme. Two factories it has financed – a timber processor and a paper goods company – are already operational in Eastern Region.
Industry borrowing requirements are mostly long-term, while the funding base of most banks in Ghana is short- to medium-term, Kuenyehia says.
Partial government subsidies on the interest to be paid on 1D1F loans – announced in March 2019 – will help, he explains. Deputy industry minister Robert Ahomka-Lindsay has said that the government will cover up to 10% of the interest due on loans for 1D1F projects.
What may make a big impact in Ghana’s industrialisation is help from Beijing.
The facility will be offered to banks at low interest rates for the banks to then make the loans, Kuenyehia says.
Ghana’s government hopes that Chinese demand for exported commodities will bring in $2.5bn of annual revenue.
This article first appeared in the TAR108 print edition of The Africa Report, in July 2019.
Bond markets around the world have slowly been facing up to the reality that low or negative interest rates are here to stay. The search is on for new ways to generate investment income with acceptable levels of risk. The Africa Report will be running a series of articles in which we analyse African shares that, for some investors, could fit the bill.
