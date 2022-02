In July last year, the constitutional court sentenced Zuma to 15-months in prison. A day later, the country erupted in the worst violence since the end of apartheid in 1994. More than 300 people were killed during the unrest that was characterised by looting and arson. President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the deployment of soldiers to the streets. Months later, police say over 3000 people have been arrested and will be prosecuted.

READ MORE South Africa: Riots catch law enforcers sleeping on the job