Zimbabwe: How long will the troubled local currency last?

With immediate effect:
a. All mining royalties are now payable in Zimbabwe Dollars up-to a limit of 50% of royalties due.
b. All duties and taxes on the importation of designated motor vehicles are now
payable in Zim dollars again up-to a limit of 50% of duties and taxes payable. pic.twitter.com/XvAd4zdYTE
— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) February 4, 2022
The measures Harare has been introducing since 2019 – when the country reintroduced its own currency – have so far failed to bolster the Zimbabwe dollar.
On 4 January, finance minister Mthuli Ncube introduced a raft of measures, including one that states that mining royalties are now payable in Zimbabwean dollars.