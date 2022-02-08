The African Union at 20: A look at successes and failures

Africa’s digital payments economy: enabling true disruptive innovation
Can disruption be both devastating and inventive. Harvard professor Clayton Christensen believed so. And it makes sense. It begins when a firm ... targets overlooked – typically low-profitability – segments of a market, or creates a new market where none existed, and offers low-cost solutions. The entrant gains a foothold, eventually moves up-market and soon co-opts mainstream customers: the entire process of which is “disruption.”