Nigeria 2023: Will Sanwo-Olu get Tinubu’s blessing for re-election?

In 2010, Governor Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State (now minister of works and housing) was one of the most popular governors in the country, having initiated several reforms and infrastructural projects in Nigeria’s commercial capital. The eloquent governor and his supporters across the state were sure that he would be given the party’s ticket for re-election on a silver platter, but they were wrong.

Unknown to members of the public, Fashola had been engaged in a cold war with his predecessor and godfather, Bola Tinubu, who controlled the political structure while Fashola handled governance. The Lagos State House of Assembly, which was loyal to Tinubu, also began probing Fashola for alleged corruption and possible impeachment, following a series of petitions written against the governor.