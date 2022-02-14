DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Inner loyal circle

Algeria: Who’s who in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune inner circle?

By Farid Alilat
Posted on Monday, 14 February 2022 17:00

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who surrounded himself with people loyal to him from the start, continues to expand his inner circle. We dive into the heart of the el-Mouradia palace.

Less than a year after his return from a long convalescence in Germany, where he was treated for complications related to Covid-19, Abdelmadjid Tebboune is reshuffling his security detail.

Tebboune, who privately admitted that he found the El-Mouradia palace an empty shell after his election in 2019, continues to surround himself with people who have been loyal to him since then. His team has been strengthened by the addition of other staff, particularly in the areas of communications, defence and security affairs.

