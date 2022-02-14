Algeria: Who’s who in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune inner circle?

Less than a year after his return from a long convalescence in Germany, where he was treated for complications related to Covid-19, Abdelmadjid Tebboune is reshuffling his security detail.

READ MORE Algeria: How Tebboune will fight corruption among civil servants

Tebboune, who privately admitted that he found the El-Mouradia palace an empty shell after his election in 2019, continues to surround himself with people who have been loyal to him since then. His team has been strengthened by the addition of other staff, particularly in the areas of communications, defence and security affairs.