Sadio Mané, the decisive player in Senegal’s victory

AFCON Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list
The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.
By Alexis Billebault
Posted on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 10:20
On Sunday night, Senegal became African champions for the first time in their history after they defeated Egypt (0-0, 4-2 on aggregate). Sadio Mané, who was voted best player of the AFCON, played a key role. The striker of the Lions of Teranga lived up to his potential in Cameroon.
It is often said that to go far in a major competition, and indeed win it, you need your best player to be at their best.
This was the case in 2019, when Ryad Mahrez, with his three goals, his assists and his influence helped reinstall Algeria at the top of African football, after a long eclipse of 29 years.
This year, the Algerian Fennecs did not shine, and Mahrez’s team left Cameroon on the evening of the first round. Instead, a 2019 finalist took the lead.
Sadio Mané (29) and Senegal became African champions. The Liverpool striker, voted best player of the tournament, played a key role in winning this first AFCON title in the history of the Lions of Teranga.
Mané showed his commitment and determination to take his team as far as possible in their first match against Zimbabwe (1-0) on 10 January in Bafoussam.
“That day, he scored a penalty in extra time. He knew how to take responsibility, and without this victory, Senegal might not have qualified for the last 16,” says former international defender Omar Daf (54 caps between 1999 and 2012), assistant coach at the 2018 World Cup and now coach of FC Sochaux.
He had already played some very good matches with the national team, but I think this one is a cut above the others…
Mané started the Africa Cup of Nations by scoring this decisive penalty. He ended it by converting the penalty that allowed the Lions to defeat the Pharaohs, more than two hours after missing a penalty after six minutes.
“Sadio is not a big mouth, he is a rather reserved boy, who speaks little, but […] has a lot of character and temperament. The failure at the start of the match did not make him [mentally] leave the game, he continued to play his role as technical leader, showing himself to be diligent, combative and exemplary,” says the former Senegalese defender, a finalist at the CAN in 2002.
Although he did not score in the other two first round matches against Guinea (0-0) and Malawi (0-0), Mané’s influence proved decisive in the knockout matches. Scoring against Cape Verde (2-0) and providing the decisive assist against Equatorial Guinea (3-1), the player – who trained at Génération Foot – delivered a major performance in the semi-final during an engaging Senegal-Burkina Faso (3-1).
“He had already played some very good matches with the national team, but I think this one is a cut above the others. He scored […] and this game probably sums up best what he did during this CAN in Cameroon. Sadio never stopped setting an example with his commitment and that made his teammates want to follow him even more,” says Omar Daf. In Cameroon, the Lions’ striker was not content with doing what he does best – scoring and getting goals – as he was involved in the defensive work, a task that the forwards are not very fond of.
Since his first cap in May 2012 in a friendly against Morocco, Mané, who was then playing for FC Metz in France’s Ligue 2, has never ceased to proclaim his attachment to the national shirt.
With his 86 caps and 29 goals, the striker is now considered by many observers as the best player in the history of Senegalese football. “This is also my opinion, and not only because he won the CAN. We have had some great players in Senegal, but Mané is […] the best. He really pulled the group up, and if he had not succeeded in a tournament of this level, Senegal might not have won the CAN, even if there is a lot of quality in Aliou Cissé’s squad,” says Daf.
In less than two months’ time, the rematch between Egypt and Senegal (24 and 29 March), on the occasion of the qualifying playoff for the 2022 World Cup will offer Mané a new opportunity to show who is the boss…
Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).
Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.
As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”
Adama Traore of Mali, who now plays in Moldova, made his name during his long stay at TP Mazembe, from 2013 to 2018. The striker is also one of the big guns of his national team, which faces Mauritania on Sunday at the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations, held in Cameroon.
Cameroon's striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored both goals in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso (2-1), does not have the same aura as his illustrious predecessors Milla, Omam-Biyik, Mboma or Eto'o.
The national outcry at Ghana’s poor start, amplified by the 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday night, has become entangled with a sense that the Black Stars' most expensive player, Thomas Partey, is once again failing to make the expected impact.
Algeria will have to win against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday in Douala if they want to extend their run in Cameroon, where they finished last in the group with just one point after two matches. If not, it will imitate the 1992 team, eliminated in the first round, two years after winning the CAN...
Who will finance the maintenance of the stadiums once Cameroon's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over? Headed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful secretary-general of the presidency, the task force in charge of organising the African Cup of Nations has sent Paul Biya to begin a project for the management of sports infrastructures once the competition is over.
With Ghana, Algeria and Nigeria all out of the tournament, and Senegal having stuttered unconvincingly in the group phase, Côte D’Ivoire seemed to be the most balanced of the bigger teams initially tipped to succeed. Much of that has to do with the midfield mix offered by Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri and – the least experienced of the trio – Ibrahim Sangaré.
The round of 16 of the 2021 African Cup of Nations saw the favourites Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire fail to qualify, while Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal all qualified with difficulty. Gambia and Equatorial Guinea, for their part, eliminated Guinea and Mali.
Brilliant and several times decisive since the beginning of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Burkina Faso goalkeeper Hervé Koffi will have a lot of work to do Wednesday evening against the Senegalese striker. And in particular Ismaïla Sarr, who scored when coming on as a substitute against Equatorial Guinea.
There is a risk of tonight’s semi-final shown between AFCON's two most successful teams degenerating into a stagnant midfield battle. If it does, much will depend on whether Mohamed Elneny or Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa gains the upper hand.
The Gambia participated in the first finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in their history, reaching the quarterfinals. They were beaten but with not without a fight, by Cameroon (0-2). Tom Saintfiet, the Belgian coach of the Scorpions, spoke about their surprising journey and the experience of the Gambian team in the country of the Indomitable Lions.
