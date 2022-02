Ever since the Mouvement Patriotique pour la Sauvegarde et la Restauration (MPSR) took power on 24 January, discretion has been the order of the day within its ranks. As soon as the junta was formed, it was revealed that Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba would serve as its president.

The lieutenant-colonel is not an unknown entity. On 16 December, he was promoted to commander of the 3rd military region, the largest in the country, which covers Ouagadougou as well as the garrisons of Tenkodogo, Fada and Pô. But negotiations are still underway to designate two vice-presidents and the movement’s coordinator.