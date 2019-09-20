Nigeria unlikely to benefit from Saudi oil price shock

South Africa’s unloved road toll agency fights for $477m loan
South Africa's road infrastructure agency Sanral is struggling to unlock a substantial loan from the new 'BRICS bank'.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
As Saudi Arabia and Iran face off in another round of hostilities, Nigeria is caught in the middle and, like other oil-producing nations, hopes to profit from the coming storm.
On 14 September, drones sabotaged two Saudi Aramco facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia. While Houthi rebels – backed by the Iranian government – have claimed responsibility for the attack, there are indications that this might have been a more sophisticated operation than either side is currently willing to admit.
Global condemnation
The UN Security Council has dispatched a team of experts to begin an investigation, while also condemning the attack and the worsening situation in the Middle East.
Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari has joined ranks with other world leaders condemning the attacks.
The attacks have caused what is being described as the largest oil disruption in world history, with reports estimating that the global market could be starved off as much as 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day.
On the surface, this could prove to be advantageous for Nigeria, which is Africa’s largest oil producer and a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
But domestic problems make it unlikely to make windfall profits, as it did, for example, in the Gulf War of 1991.
Rising prices might help, however. They would enable Abuja to counter some of its losses from the sabotage of oil pipelines and illegal small-scale refineries rising up across the Delta that have removed up to 10% of Nigeria’s daily production.
Bottom line: With Iran threatening “All out war” if the Saudis attack, oil supply threats hinge on geopolitical rather than production risks.
Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam is in “very advanced” discussions with a prospective partner in Ethiopia to take advantage of the country’s economic growth prospects, Heinie Werth, the new CEO of Sanlam’s emerging markets unit, told The Africa Report in an interview.
