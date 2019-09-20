South Africa’s unloved road toll agency fights for $477m loan

Nigeria unlikely to benefit from Saudi oil price shock
As Saudi Arabia and Iran face off in another round of hostilities, Nigeria is caught in the middle and, like other oil-producing nations, hopes to profit from the coming storm.
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Friday, 20 September 2019 11:55
South Africa's road infrastructure agency Sanral is struggling to unlock a substantial loan from the new 'BRICS bank'.
The New Development Bank (NDB), announced this week it has granted the agency a R7bn ($477m) loan.
But what should have been a moment of celebration has turned into panic for the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral)
It turns out there are two caveats:
The decision on whether South Africa will stick or scrap the ‘user-pay’ principle on toll roads and the NDB loan announcement are expected some time next week, confirmed Ayanda Allie Paine, Mbalula’s spokesperson.
Sanral is the custodian of the country’s vast road network. The roads agency has experienced a prolonged run of bad luck since 2008, when it embarked on what is known as the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.
Sanral undertook the project and raised funding through government-guaranteed bonds.
Once the road upgrades were completed, the agency installed gantries fitted with overhead cameras that capture vehicle details electronically to generate invoices for motorists.
The system went live in December 2013 and funds generated from e-tolls were meant to go towards the repayment of the bonds.
But the system encountered resistance that resulted in a prolonged and successful civil disobedience campaign led by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).
The e-tolls are currently confined to Gauteng and their critics consider the province a pilot site before the government rolls out similar initiatives nationally.
Almost immediately after the National Treasury announced the NDB loan approval on Monday, OUTA released a statement asking for further details about the funding facility.
Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma said yesterday that OUTA was being “outrageous”.
The NDB loan facility was a rare bit of good news for Sanral.
The roads agency also received a boost from Moody’s Investors Service in August, when the sovereign credit ratings agency changed Sanral’s outlook from negative to stable.
The civil disobedience campaign has had many adverse consequences for Sanral, including the roads agency taking a decision to halt bond auctions.
Macozoma contends: “Sanral is doing its best in tough economic conditions and unfavourable bond markets to secure funding for road development.
Bottom line: The tough choices arising from South Africa’s fast-paced urbanisation will require political manoeuvres as well as financial muscle.
Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam is in “very advanced” discussions with a prospective partner in Ethiopia to take advantage of the country’s economic growth prospects, Heinie Werth, the new CEO of Sanlam’s emerging markets unit, told The Africa Report in an interview.
