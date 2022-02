“The government should approach multilateral donors while there is still breathing space,” says James Dzansi, an economist at the International Growth Centre in Accra. “You don’t go when you are on your knees.”

The government is still resisting the idea of going to the IMF, but Dzansi sees no alternative to an agreed policy package with new borrowing to be disbursed in tranches depending on progress. Otherwise, he says, international markets are unlikely to fully accept government policy pledges. “The government needs policy credibility.”