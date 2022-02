In the build-up to Nigeria’s presidential election in 2015, Benue Governor Samuel Ortom was one of then-presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari’s lead supporters.

He prayed, campaigned and paved the way in Benue for Buhari as both individuals were heading to the election with the same motive: to get the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power both at the federal and state levels.

But in a rare interview granted with The Africa Report, Ortom admits his regrets in helping bring Buhari to power. “I’m really disappointed,” he says of the way things are going under Buhari whom he once described as Nigeria’s worst president in terms of security. “This government has failed completely.”