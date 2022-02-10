It was a presidential declaration that had been planned for several months. Supporters of Senator Okorocha converged on the International Conference Centre in Abuja to witness his formal declaration to run. For more than 30 minutes, the former governor of Imo State delivered a speech that was inspired by US human rights activist Martin Luther King’s historic, ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.
Nigeria 2023: Corruption claims take the wind out of Rochas Okorocha’s campaign sails
Corruption investigations and the lack of a strong base in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) are likely to scupper Imo State senator Rochas Okorocha’s ambition of becoming Nigeria's president in the 2023 elections.