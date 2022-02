Since 1992, the compulsory retirement age in Ghana has been pegged at 60. At the time, the average life expectancy was 57.4 years. 30 years down the line, life expectancy has increased to 64.4 years and the compulsory retirement age is still the same although other aspects of the country’s retirement and pensions policy have been reviewed.

Now, some stakeholders are calling for urgent discussions and considerations for an immediate review to sustain the country’s pension scheme.