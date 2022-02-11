Uganda/Tanzania: Climate activists vow to continue fighting oil pipeline, govt says it’s a done deal

70% of the funds committed will be invested in drilling oil out of the ground from Tilenga and Kingfisher fields, which are operated by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, respectively. Total owns 56.67% of the upstream, CNOOC 28.33% and Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) 15%.

READ MORE Africa’s energy transition dilemma

As for the East African Crude Export Pipeline (EACOP), Total owns 62%, UNOC 15%, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) 15% and CNOOC 8%.