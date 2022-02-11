DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

OIL MONEY OR ENVIRONMENT?

Uganda/Tanzania: Climate activists vow to continue fighting oil pipeline, govt says it’s a done deal

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Friday, 11 February 2022 12:18

Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate, and other activists holding placards advocating for climate change during a demonstration for the Global Climate Change in Luzira suburb of Kampala, Uganda September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

On 1 February, Total SE and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) signed a Final Investment Decision (FID) to invest over $10bn in Uganda’s oil industry. It’s the commitment that Uganda and Tanzania had been waiting for and almost a guarantee that the first oil will be produced in 2025.

70% of the funds committed will be invested in drilling oil out of the ground from Tilenga and Kingfisher fields, which are operated by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, respectively. Total owns 56.67% of the upstream, CNOOC 28.33% and Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) 15%.

As for the East African Crude Export Pipeline (EACOP), Total owns 62%, UNOC 15%, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) 15% and CNOOC 8%.

The signing of FID doesn’t mean that EACOP is done and dusted…

