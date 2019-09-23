In Africa, Chinese competitors will hurt Facebook’s Libra

China’s growing reach in Africa: are we seeing a fair trade?
In 1421, a vast Chinese armada of 3,750 ships set sail on a two-year voyage of discovery. Under Emperor Zhu Di, China was technologically centuries ahead of the rest of the world.
Elo Umeh is the CEO and co-founder of Terragon Group, a Nigeria-based data analytics and marketing tech company.
Libra will have to contend with a hardware advantage for Chinese telecoms companies => an advantage that could bind African consumers into Chinese walled gardens much like iPhone consumers are locked into the Apple ecosystem
Facebook’s envisioned digital currency Libra continues to make headlines.
Although Libra faces a clouded future, not helped by a mounting “techlash”, Facebook has not let go of its ambitious vision for its digital currency: to bank the world’s hundreds of millions of people who lack access to financial services.
As Facebook looks to launch Libra, it will no doubt turn to emerging markets, and in particular to Africa.
Facebook already has access to a large potential user base for Libra; it counts 139 million users per month, making it the most popular social network on the continent.
Despite its strengths, Facebook’s Libra will likely face stiff competition.
Chinese companies have emerged as commercially astute operators in Africa and have succeeded in overcoming the region’s connectivity difficulties to access hard-to-reach consumers.
They are building the platforms to offer financial services and could branch eventually into digital currencies.
To ensure Libra’s long-term success in African markets, Facebook needs to watch out for Chinese companies — unencumbered by regulation — which are expanding aggressively on the continent.
While smartphone penetration is soaring across the continent – number of devices stood at 250 million by 2017 and is expected to grow 43% to 440 million by 2025 — Africans are still not consistently online.
High costs are largely to blame.
Recognizing that high internet costs impede its user growth and engagement, Facebook has invested in services and telecoms infrastructure to increase internet access.
When Africans get online, it is largely via mobile phones. Chinese companies are supplying the lion’s share of devices (both smart and feature phones).
In controlling the handset market, Chinese companies act as a gatekeeper in getting Africans online and use devices as a distribution and marketing channel for new services.
Transsion, the largest handset manufacturer in Africa dominating 33% of the smartphone and 60% of the feature phone market, supplies its phones with its own pre-installed apps.
In a sign of its future ambitions in financial services, Transsion recently partnered with Kenyan fintech Wapi Capital to identify and back early-stage fintechs on the continent.
With its dominant position in hardware, Transsion can charge other developers to host apps and can ultimately choose the content on its handsets.
Such a strategy — using a hardware “moat” to double down on services — is reminiscent of Apple, which uses the iPhone’s dominant 39% market share in the US to pivot to services via its App Store.
Chinese companies also bring a wealth of experience in cashless payments that would serve as a competitive advantage should they ever launch a digital currency in sub-Saharan Africa.
Moreover, partnerships between African mobile money providers and Chinese payments platforms, reflecting large African-Chinese trade flows, serves as a potential on-ramp to secure future African users of a Chinese digital currency.
Given the proliferation of Chinese software and hardware in Africa –through companies like Transsion and TenCent – and the social norm of using mobile money, it isn’t hard to imagine sub-Saharan Africa being among the first places to use a Chinese virtual currency.
Facebook’s digital currency Libra could upend global financial services, in particular bringing the world’s unbanked population into formal markets.
Watch out for: Libra could yet die a premature death if a harsher US regulatory environment takes hold, making a showdown between it and a Chinese competitor in Africa a moot point.
