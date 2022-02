The stock joined the FTSE 100 on January 31, meaning passive tracking funds have to buy and hold the shares. The stock has risen about 80% in London over the last 12 months. But there remains underlying value and fundamental reasons to buy, says Ayobami Omole, an analyst at Tellimer in Lagos.

Voice revenue is improving and mobile money can drive further growth, which the market hasn’t yet fully valued, Omole says. “The main potential is mobile money.” Prospects for a separate listing of the company’s mobile money business in coming years may help drive the shares, she adds.