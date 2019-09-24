Nigeria: Chiedu Osakwe’s passing may hit free trade ambitions

Tech in Africa: Job killer, or job creator?
Everyone agrees jobs is a priority of the 21st century on the continent. But will technology help or hinder? Our experts push aside the distinction to focus on skills, mind-sets and structural reform...
By Eromo Egbejule
Posted on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 12:21
A "cerebral diplomat, scholar and administrator" in the words of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian chief trade negotiator Chiedu Osakwe died aged 64 of an unspecified illness at the weekend.
One of the band of tireless and exceptionally qualified Nigerians who push the country forward beyond the glare of the limelight, Ambassador Osakwe was one of the strongest advocates for the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
Osakwe took a leave of absence from the International University of Geneva (IUG), where he was an adjunct professor on international trade policy, diplomacy and negotiations, to join the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations in 2017.
AfCFTA in limbo
His death now leaves uncertainty about Nigeria’s ability to sustain its commitment to the AfCFTA.
Osakwe had faced opposition to the trade deal, with some ministers claiming it would damage Nigerian businesses by introducing too much competition.
Largely thanks to his perseverance, Nigeria signed up to the AfCFTA on 7 July 2019 at the AU summit in Niger, a month after the agreement came into force with the required signatures of 24 countries.
What a terrible terrible terrible loss. An often lonely voice fighting for trade inside a govt hostile to the idea. Fought through his illness to get the AfCTA signed. May his efforts not have been in vain https://t.co/juvVXFPbPw
— tyro (@DoubleEph) September 22, 2019
‘Nightmare situation’
Earlier this month, Nigeria’s finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, expressed concern over the impact of the free trade zone on Nigerian companies. While admitting the long term potential, Ahmed said: “The AfCFTA could also create a nightmare situation for the country unless the right policies and actions are implemented expeditiously to improve Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.”
Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam is in “very advanced” discussions with a prospective partner in Ethiopia to take advantage of the country’s economic growth prospects, Heinie Werth, the new CEO of Sanlam’s emerging markets unit, told The Africa Report in an interview.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.